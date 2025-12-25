Embattled Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri steps down from post

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli stepped down from his post on Dec 25 due to health reasons.

In a statement, he said his health did not warrant him to continue in his post and added that he had tendered his resignation to the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail at noon.

“I was given an audience with His Highness Raja Perlis today and have stated that I am willing to resign voluntarily as the Perlis Menteri Besar due to poor health,” he said.

“I thank all of the Perlis state government staff, civil servants and the people of Perlis who cooperated with me during my tenure,” he added.

“I also thank PAS’ (Parti Islam SeMalaysia) top leadership and all party members for entrusting me with this post.”

Mr Mohd Shukri also apologised for his shortcomings.

His resignation came amid eight statutory declarations signed by state assemblymen – three from PAS and five from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia – retracting their support for Mr Mohd Shukri.

Earlier on Dec 25, the seats of the PAS trio who had signed the statutory declarations were announced as vacant by the Perlis state legislative assembly Speaker. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK