BANGKOK - One afternoon in November, Ms Aye boarded a bus after shopping at Yangon’s bustling Mingalar Market. The vehicle was packed, but that did not stop 10 young men from squeezing in somewhere along the journey.

Once on board, they pulled out knives and forced a passenger to surrender her earrings. Another commuter next to her was ordered to remove her necklace. When a young man tried to intervene, he was beaten up by the gang.