Selangor plane crash may be related to wing problem, says expert; report expected next month

A plane crash that killed 10 people in Elmina, Selangor, may have been caused by a problem in the aircraft’s wings that affected its “flight control”.

That is the opinion of Dr Samsuri Mokhtar, a qualified aerospace engineer who provided expert advice after Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 went missing in March 2014.

“Looking at the visual evidence alone (in the form of dashboard cam footage, which has other limitations) that is available to all of us, I would be inclined to believe the issue at hand would be more on the ‘flight control’ – more towards a problem in the wings, possibly either aileron failure or combination of both rudder and elevator,” he wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The aileron is the movable part of the airplane wing that is controlled by the pilot.

Dr Samsuri, who said he had been inundated with queries over Thursday’s crash, added that more information is needed to determine the cause, and that he has not reviewed the “complex and rapidly changing” field of aerospace in a while.

Dr Samsuri, who earned his doctorate from Britain’s University of Leeds and formerly lectured at Universiti Putra Malaysia, is also a politician. On Tuesday, he was sworn in as Terengganu’s chief minister after Aug 12’s state elections in Malaysia.

A preliminary report is expected to be released within a month, said Malaysia’s transport ministry.

The Beechcraft 390 Premier 1 plane, operated by exclusive flight provider Jet Valet, crashed into a road near the Guthrie Corridor Expressway in Elmina township, killing its six passengers and two flight crew as well as two motorists – a Grab driver and a motorcyclist.

It took off from Langkawi island for Subang airport in Selangor at 2.08pm. It crashed around 40 minutes later, less than 10km from the airport, shortly after receiving clearance to land.

“The main purpose of the investigation is to determine the cause... in order to save lives and prevent similar incidents in the future,” the transport ministry said on Saturday, noting that the probe is not intended to apportion blame.