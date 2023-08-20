Elmina air crash: All 10 victims identified, says Selangor police chief

KLANG - All 10 victims of the Elmina air crash have been identified, said Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

“We have identified all 10 of them. One victim’s body was released yesterday and the remaining nine will be released to their respective families today,” he told a press conference at the Hospital Tengku Ampang Rahimah’s mortuary on Sunday morning.

He said that all victims were identified through various pathology techniques; by matching fingerprints, DNA and dental records.

“I can confirm there are no more victims to be identified,” said Comm Hussein.

He said police have also recorded the statements of several dashcam owners in the course of their investigation.

“The investigation is ongoing and we will see if there is a need to call more individuals to assist the investigation,” he added.

One of the victims is Pelangai assemblyman Datuk Seri Johari Harun, who will be laid to rest at Raudhatul Sakinah Muslim Cemetery in Batu Caves, Kuala Lumpur.

In a post on his official Facebook page on Sunday, it is said that his body had earlier been taken from Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah (HTAR) to Masjid Jamek Ar-Rahimiah in Klang for the first funeral prayers at 9am.

At 11am, the body will be brought to Masjid Saidini Hamzah in Jalan Batu Muda, Kuala Lumpur for the second funeral prayers before being taken to the cemetery.

“The family of the late Johari would like to express their gratitude to those who had shared their thoughts and prayers,” they said in a Facebook post on his official page.

On Saturday night, Comm Hussein had said the remains of the remaining nine victims could be handed over to their families on Sunday following the conclusion of the identification process and the post-mortem.

The remains would be released to the families in stages starting from 9am on Sunday.

The Beechcraft 390 Premier 1 plane, operated by exclusive flight provider Jet Valet, crashed into a road near the Guthrie Corridor Expressway in Elmina township, killing its six passengers and two flight crew as well as two road users – a Grab driver and a motorcyclist.