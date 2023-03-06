Eliminating single-use plastics by 2030 seen as an uphill battle for Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - With seven years to the deadline to ban single-use plastics, environmental and consumer groups say it will be an uphill battle for Malaysia to meet the target.

Malaysia set an ambitious roadmap in 2018 to eliminate single-use plastics by 2030.

One weakness of the Roadmap Towards Zero Single-Use Plastics 2018-2030 is that it does not outline a uniform approach to address single-use plastics, other than just providing a policy direction to all stakeholders, including state governments, in taking a unified and collective approach to the issue.

Malaysia is ranked eighth among the top 10 countries with the most mismanaged plastic waste in the world.

Another startling stat is that of 0.94 million tonnes or 940 million kg of mismanaged plastic waste in the country, 0.14-0.37 million tonnes may have flowed into the sea.

For visualisation, 0.94 million tonnes are equivalent to 1,634 Airbus A380 planes.

The concerned groups said the government had much to do in order to meet the target of single-use plastics.

They cited public apathy, a lack of a uniform policy and lax enforcement as the biggest impediments to phasing out the use of the item.

Environmental group Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) honorary secretary S. Mageswari predicts that the target might not be reached.

“Despite there being behavioural changes with consumers bringing their own grocery bags, containers and even reusable straws, it is not widespread enough.

“Plastic bags are freely and rampantly distributed in wet markets, sundry shops and pasar malam (night markets). If any ban or restriction is not thorough and all encompassing, we will still see them being used,” she said.

Despite the “no straw by default” policy introduced in 2019, Ms Mageswari said many food outlets were still providing straws together with drinks.

She said the irony was that restaurants still provided plastic straws even without customers asking for them.

“So, the government and local authorities must get serious with the implementation,” she added.