Elephant that served as Indonesian park guardian to prevent human-animal conflict found dead

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PEKANBARU – Riau is mourning the loss of Indro, a 45-year-old male Sumatran elephant (Elephas maximus sumatranus), which was found dead at Tesso Nilo National Park (TNTN) in the early hours of June 29 .

Forest rangers relied on the tamed elephant to guard the national park area and prevent conflicts between humans and wild elephants.

TNTN head Heru Sutmantoro said the guardian elephant died at Camp Elephant Flying Squad in Lubuk Kembang Bunga, Pelalawan regency, at about 3.45am.

“Indro was a member of the Flying Squad managed by TNTN,” he said.

“During his life, Indro played an important role in mitigating conflicts between wild elephants and humans which often occur around the Tesso Nilo forest area.”

He said that a medical team had tried its best to provide help and intensive treatment after Indro suffered from health complications.

Indro experienced health problems after entering the musth phase, a period where testosterone spikes make male elephants aggressive, on April 25.

The musth phase is marked by the secretion of fluids from the genitalia, and the musth glands on the elephant’s temples.

The ferocious condition peaked in early June and Indro was getting difficult to control as he no longer responded to orders from mahouts. Caretakers also could not approach him and were endangered by his condition.

Because the phase went on for longer than usual, the joint veterinarian team was forced to sedate him and put him in chains as a safety measure on June 24.

The medical team then gave Indro the antidote to regain consciousness. Indro woke up in a stable standing position but lost his appetite.

Caretakers gave Indro 100ml of Biodin as an energy supplement and constantly checked his faeces and temperature, and provided 10 vials of intravenous liquid in two stages.

“The team monitored Indro around the clock and coordinated with the veterinarians to provide maximum treatment,” Heru said.

“Flying Squad caretakers fed Indro with banana trunks, coconut fronds and elephant grass, and ensured that he had enough water every morning and afternoon from a safe distance.”

Indro showed signs of improvement one day later, as he started to drink and tried to touch the food. The medical team increased the liquid therapy by providing 60 vials of intravenous liquid to speed up recovery.

“Indro was bathed in the afternoon and his temperature was normal at 38.8 deg C ,” Heru said. “Around midnight, he was still actively moving and showed interest in the food.”

The improvement, however, did not last long. In the early hours of June 29, caretakers found Indro lying down and he did not respond to rescue efforts by veterinarians and mahouts.

“At about 3.30am, the veterinarians and mahouts conducted emergency checks on respiratory functions and performed CPR for several minutes,” he said.

“Indro, however, did not respond and was declared dead at 3.45am .”

Indro’s death has been attributed to health complications caused by the prolonged appetite loss after the musth period.

Huge contribution

“However, to make sure what the cause of death was, a joint team from TNTN and the Riau Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BBKSDA) performed a necropsy after the elephant was declared dead,” Heru said.

“Samples of Indro’s organs were packaged and sent to an accredited laboratory to undergo a complete pathology test.”

Heru said the national park was waiting for results of the laboratory test before concluding what the cause of death was.

After the necropsy, Indro’s carcass was immediately buried near the camp area in accordance with conservation procedures after all initial examinations by authorised officials were completed.

Heru added that Indro’s death was a massive loss for Sumatran elephant conservation efforts in Riau. Indro will always be a part of Tesso Nilo conservation history, he said. Indro’s death will also be evaluated to strengthen care and protection for conservation elephants in the future.

“Indro for years was part of the Flying Squad team, providing a huge contribution for natural balance and protecting villages around TNTN,” Heru said.

“We extend our gratitude and appreciation to the mahouts, the medical team, Riau BBKSDA, and other parties who tried their best to take care of Indro during his critical period.” THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK