Elephant ride ban in Indonesia raises concerns at conservation sites

Conservation site operators warn that poorly implemented restrictions could harm the welfare of elephants.

BOGOR, West Java - Operators of conservation sites have expressed concerns over the government’s recent ban on elephant rides at zoos and conservation centres across the country, warning that poorly implemented restrictions could harm the welfare of the critically endangered animals.

Mr Sugiyo, landscape manager at Taman Nasional Way Kambas in Lampung, said the policy would disrupt elephants’ daily routines and sharply reduce human interaction, increasing the risk of stress and boredom.