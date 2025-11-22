Electric train service that will link Johor Bahru to KL to commence operations on Dec 12

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

An electric train service seen in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2018. The operation of the one between Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur will begin on Dec 12.

– The electric train service linking Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur will officially begin operations on Dec 12, said Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He added that Malaysia’s King, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, will launch the service in Johor Bahru on Dec 11, the day before it is open to the public.

He said: “Initially, the trains will primarily connect to Kuala Lumpur, with longer-distance routes, including services to Padang Besar and Butterworth, scheduled in subsequent phases.

“For longer routes, the train can only make two trips a day – one up, one down. Shorter sectors like Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur allow more frequent trips.”

Mr Loke said this at a press conference after officiating the Kluang Rail Festival held at Mahkota Rail Park on Nov 22.

He added that people who want to travel to the northern states by the train from Johor Bahru were encouraged to use transit to continue their journey.

On Nov 21, Johor’s works, transportation, infrastructure and communication committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh told the state assembly that the long-awaited Gemas-Johor Bahru electrified double-track rail project was now 99.94 per cent ready, with full completion expected by the end of November.

He said the project, which began construction on Dec 1, 2016, covers a 192km stretch across Segamat, Kluang, Kulai and Johor Bahru. He added that final works are ongoing before the line becomes fully operational.

“A total of 12 electric train service trips will be offered daily under the full service schedule – eight trips on the Kuala Lumpur-Johor Bahru route, two on the Johor Bahru-Padang Besar route, and two on the Johor Bahru-Butterworth route,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK