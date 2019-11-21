Election pledges haunt Malaysia's Pakatan Harapan after by-election loss

KUALA LUMPUR - Pakatan Harapan's crushing by-election defeat in Johor last weekend has cast the spotlight on its unfulfilled election promises, and despite it forming two committees to track those pledges, Malaysia's ruling coalition appears far from appeasing voters.

Days before the by-election in Tanjung Piai, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told reporters that the administration's priority, from its long list of manifesto pledges made last year, was to combat corruption.

Judging from PH's spectacular loss by over 15,000 votes in an electorate where just under 39,000 ballots were cast, graft may be the least of voters' concerns.

It is also telling that former prime minister Najib Razak, who faces dozens of corruption and money laundering charges related to the financial scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), successfully campaigned in Tanjung Piai for the winning alliance Barisan Nasional, which is led by his Umno party.

Analysts say the high cost of living is a more pressing issue for Malaysians.

According to Mr Adib Zalkapli, director of consulting firm BowerGroupAsia, during last year's general election, PH "campaigned aggressively to lower the cost of living, so understandably this is one pledge that the public is watching very closely".

While the official annual inflation rate stood at a moderate 1.1 per cent as of October, led by falling transport costs, food prices continued to rise, albeit at a slower rate. Housing and utilities costs have risen 1.6 per cent from last year.

High food and real estate prices were among the gripes voters had against the previous BN government, and they voted in PH partly on its promise to bring down living costs.

Eighteen months on, the PH administration has abolished the goods and services tax, and introduced policies to lower housing prices. But measures to raise disposable income, for example, through wage growth and abolishing highway tolls, have yet to show results.

PH had also promised to defer repayment of student loans for those earning below RM4,000 (S$1,306) a month, and introduce a people- and business-friendly tax system .

Related Story Malaysia PM Mahathir says Cabinet reshuffle on cards after Tanjung Piai by-election loss

Related Story Crushing by-election defeat in Johor piles pressure on Malaysian PM Mahathir

Mr Adib says the government needs to look at the bigger picture as its piecemeal approach to fulfilling electoral pledges is crippling its own efforts to reduce the cost of living.

"An example would be the government should not disproportionately regulate specific segments of industry. Its role is to create a conducive environment for businesses to create jobs for the people," he added.

Aware of its shortcomings, PH has formed two committees to monitor its pledges - one set up by the PH presidential council and the other called the National Government Pledge Committee comprising ministers and senior government officials. However, the committees have yet to report on their findings.

"To stay in power, PH has to bring about its promised changes and satisfy those who voted for it, without alienating opposition supporters," said Wong Chin Huat, political scientist at Sunway University.

In the meantime, the opposition has turned PH's empty promises into campaign fodder in Tanjung Piai.

Former premier Najib took a stab at Education Minister Maszlee Malik, who had promised on social media last year that a road toll in his Johor constituency would be abolished if PH won the general election.

"Look Maszlee. Simpang Renggam toll is still around," Najib posted on his Instagram.