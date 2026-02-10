Election Commission mulls e-voting option for Malaysians abroad, says minister

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysians living overseas are currently allowed to vote through the overseas postal voting system, which is administered by the EC.

KUALA LUMPUR - The Election Commission (EC) is engaging with political parties as it studies proposals to improve voting access for Malaysians living overseas, including the possible introduction of an e-voting system ahead of the next general election, said a minister.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, said the Commission is currently examining all matters related to efforts to improve the management of overseas postal voting, including both short-term and long-term solutions.

“The Commission will take into account the views and feedback provided by political parties, as well as other stake holders involved in the engagement sessions, before making any consideration or decision regarding improvements to the overseas postal voting mechanism,” she said in a written parliamentary reply in response to a question from opposition Member of Parliament Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

Datuk Mas Ermieyati had asked the government to state the concrete measures being taken by the government, as well as the implementation timeline of the e-voting system currently being formulated.

This is to ensure that Malaysians residing overseas are able to vote more easily, transparently, and securely ahead of the next general election, which must be held by Feb 17, 2028.

Eligible voters include Malaysians residing, working or studying abroad, as well as civil servants and students posted overseas.

Under the existing system, overseas voters must register in advance and submit their ballots by post, either through Malaysian diplomatic missions or by international mail, within a specified timeframe. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK