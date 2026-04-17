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Eight people killed in helicopter crash in Indonesia’s West Kalimantan, authorities say

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Rescuers, including military and police personnel, were trying to reach the crash site via land routes on April 17.

Rescuers, including military and police personnel, were trying to reach the crash site via land routes on April 17.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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JAKARTA – All eight people on board a helicopter were killed when it crashed in Indonesia’s West Kalimantan province, authorities said on April 17 as search teams tried to retrieve the bodies and wreckage.

The Airbus H130 helicopter lost contact on the morning of April 16 five minutes after taking off from a plantation area in Melawi, said Mr Mohammad Syafii, the head of Indonesia’s rescue agency.

“The location of the crash or loss of contact is in a densely forested area with steep hilly terrain,” Mr Syafii said, saying rescuers had found debris suspected to be the tail of the helicopter approximately 3km west of where contact was lost.

The cause of the crash remains unclear. A spokesperson from the local rescue agency said the six passengers and two crew members onboard had died in the crash.

Rescuers, including military and police personnel, were trying to reach the crash site via land routes on April 17.

The plantation area is owned by an Indonesian palm oil company, Citra Mahkota, and the helicopter belonged to Matthew Air Nusantara, Mr Syafii said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.