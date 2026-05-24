Eight men, including 2 Singaporeans, arrested in drug raid at KL hotel after guest dies

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Among those arrested were foreigners from Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia and China.

KUALA LUMPUR – Eight men were arrested in a drug raid at a five-star hotel after a guest there died on the morning of May 24.

Brickfields police chief Hoo Chang Hook said the raid was carried out following the report of the local man’s death at Kuala Lumpur Hospital’s (HKL) emergency department, where he had been brought from the hotel.

Assistant Commissioner Hoo said acting on information received, a team from the Brickfields Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division (NCID), led by Inspector Hanif, raided the hotel room occupied by the deceased at about 4am.

“Police arrested eight men comprising two locals and six foreigners, namely two Singaporeans and one each from Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia and China.

“Police also seized a transparent plastic packet believed to contain 1.5g of ketamine and three ecstasy pills weighing 0.7g, with an estimated total value of RM225 (S$72.90),” he said in a statement the same day.

He said all suspects have been remanded for three days to assist in investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 12(2) and Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Commenting on the death, Mr Hoo said initial investigations revealed that the victim was brought down from the hotel room by his friend at about 3.10am after he lost consciousness before being taken to the emergency department at HKL.

“A post-mortem on the 31-year-old victim was conducted at 9.30am and we are still awaiting laboratory results on the cause of death.

“At this stage, the case has been classified as a sudden death report,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK