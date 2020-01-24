Wuhan virus: Eight in isolation in Johor Baru after coming into contact with patient in Singapore

IPOH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Eight people have been isolated and are being monitored by health officers at a hotel in Johor Baru for symptoms related to the Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said the eight people, who had entered Malaysia from Singapore, had had contact with the man who was confirmed to have the virus on the island republic.

"They are not patients. They are just being observed in case they develop any symptoms," he told reporters during a check on the preparations for handling any virus-related incident at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport here on Friday (Jan 24).

"So far, there are no symptoms but they will be monitored for a week," he added.

It was reported that a 66-year-old Chinese national from Wuhan tested positive for the virus in Singapore.

The man had arrived in Singapore with nine travelling companions on Monday (Jan 20).

Dr Lee said there were no cases in Malaysia so far. "There were four suspected cases on Wednesday (Jan 23), but all tested negative. The Health Ministry will beef up its temperature screening for all passengers at all airports in the country," he said.