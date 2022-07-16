Eggs in Malaysia may cost more as poultry farms cut output

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The cheapest source of protein may cost more as a shortage is looming after poultry farms in Malaysia slash production due to increasing costs, limited subsidies and a ceiling price to adhere to.

The closure of about 40 per cent of poultry farms - which have fallen from over 300 to just 170 - is not helping.

Those still operating say they need better subsidies to keep prices low, especially with the doubling of chicken feed prices. Many of them say they are also on the brink of folding.

The farmers say they lose 5 sen per egg despite the government subsidy of 5 sen each.

Federation of Livestock Farmers Associations of Malaysia deputy president Lee Yoon Yeau said the war in Ukraine had pushed maize and soybean meal prices up by another 50 per cent between April and June.

"Maize and soybean meal make up over 80 per cent of chicken feed. Since the pandemic two years ago, farmers have been struggling due to the increasing feed cost.

"Maize used to cost RM800 (S$252) per tonne before the pandemic. During Covid-19, it went up to RM1,300 per tonne. Now, it's more than RM1,800 per tonne," he said on Friday (July 15).

Soybean meal, he added, now costs over RM2,650 per tonne, up from RM1,650 in January 2020.

Mr Lee said although the government had set the ceiling price at RM0.35 per egg (Grade C) from Feb 5 to June 30, the cost of production had risen to RM0.45 per egg.

"So, with a 5 sen per egg subsidy, we lose 5 sen. With the current daily production of 28 million tonnes, the loss is RM1.04 million daily and RM42 million monthly for farmers," he said.

For July and August, the government has announced an increase of 2 sen in ceiling price per egg, with nothing said about the subsidy.

Mr Lee, the federation's poultry layer unit chairman, said the federation wanted a subsidy of 8 sen per egg to be able to sell at cost price.

"We are not talking about profits, but only to break even so we can pay our suppliers and workers," he said.