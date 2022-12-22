Egg shortage in one-third of outlets in Selangor after inspection of basic necessities

KAPAR - About 40 out of 110 premises in Selangor were found to be facing a shortage of eggs after enforcement officers carried out a four-day statewide inspection on the availability of basic necessities.

Selangor Domestic Trade and Cost of Living director Mohd Zuhairi Mat Radey said three premises were found to have a shortage of chickens while 26 premises lacked a supply of subsidised cooking oil.

“Only one outlet had no stock of cooking oil.

“We found that the supply of eggs and cooking oil was mostly short in Petaling Jaya.

“However, the supply of basic necessities like bottled cooking oil and flour is stable,” he told reporters when met at a supermarket in Kapar on Wednesday, Bernama reported.

Mr Mohd Zuhairi said inspections were carried out in stages and targeted premises selling basic necessities such as markets, mini markets, retail stores, small hawker stalls and eateries.

He said they would utilise a traffic light mechanism to monitor the supply of basic necessities such as chicken, chicken eggs and cooking oil at these premises.

“This system uses the green code (sufficient supply), yellow (insufficient supply) and red (no supply) to assist us in taking comprehensive action and ensure that the supply of necessities is not affected,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK