JAKARTA - Indonesian layer poultry farmer Suwardi, 48, has struggled to cope as the price of chicken feed barrelled 30 per cent higher since September 2020.

Last August, he had to sell 2,000 of his 8,000 layer chickens on his farm in Kendal, Central Java, along with three cows, to keep his business afloat. In the previous months, he had endured monthly losses of around 36 million rupiah (S$3,400).