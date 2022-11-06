Eco-conscious Indonesians convert motorcycles into electric types, driving up business for workshops

JAKARTA – Early this year, Indonesian social entrepreneur Iben Yuzenho Ismarson, 42, ditched his car to ride an electric motorcycle to his office 5km away from his home in South Jakarta.

Last year, he decided to convert his sports motorcycle Suzuki Thunder, bought second-hand in 2008 and mostly kept in his garage, into a clean and noiseless two-wheeler at a workshop. The key changes included replacing its 250cc engine with a 3,000-watt hub motor and a 72 volt 20 ampere battery.

“Its engine used to be quite hot and smoky. Now it’s very comfortable to ride,” the founder of eco-tourism platform Sebumi said. It is also very convenient to use, with up to four hours of home-charging the battery proving sufficient for one week.

For Mr Iben, the conversion, which cost him 30 million rupiah (S$2,700), is a “little step” into adopting a more eco-friendly lifestyle that is more affordable than driving an electric car and installing solar panels at home.

Private company employee Ardin Yekti Prabowo, 39, also turned his Vespa scooter PTS 100 into an electric version last year.

Describing himself as an “early adopter” of the electric vehicle technology, he spent around 28 million rupiah and got a more powerful scooter driven by a 3,000-watt motor hub and a 72 volt 24 ampere battery that replaced its old 100cc engine.

A recent experience riding in uphill Bali conditions proved its newly-gained capabilities.

“I was amazed because for the first time I could try ascending extremely high ground with my scooter,” Mr Ardin said. “Surprisingly, it was so powerful that it could ascend with less effort. That’s what made me think that the electric scooter is very wonderful.”

The quality comes with efficiency too. He needs to charge his battery only for around four hours, which he believes does not cost much, to cover the 44km return trips daily from his home in South Tangerang to his office in Jakarta, instead of spending 30,000 rupiah for fuel daily.

Mr Iben and Mr Ardin are among Indonesian automotive enthusiasts who are taking the environmental route. But, for many other motorcycle owners, the conversion remains costly. Similarly, buying a ready-to-use electric two-wheeler, sold for around 28 million rupiah, is still not affordable for most people.

The government aims to see 13 million electric motorcycles in Indonesia by 2030, which translates into around 1.63 million each year. But, as at the first half of this year, the number of new electric motorbikes totalled only 18,000.

While the massive shift into electric motorcycles is yet to happen, eco-conscious people present new business opportunities to small-scale workshops.

Emostra Garage in South Jakarta initially converted bikes into electric motorcycles in 2017, before getting more orders in 2018. The work costs 20 million rupiah or more, with the job done in around 10 days.

The owner of the workshop, Mr Dharmawan Somaatmadja, 47, noticed that the conversion demand has risen significantly since 2020, although it has not been as high as the demand for new electric two-wheelers.