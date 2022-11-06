Eco-conscious Indonesians convert motorcycles into electric types, driving up business for workshops

JAKARTA – Early this year, Indonesian social entrepreneur Iben Yuzenho Ismarson, 42, ditched his car to ride an electric motorcycle to his office 5km away from his home in South Jakarta.
Last year, he decided to convert his sports motorcycle Suzuki Thunder, bought second-hand in 2008 and mostly kept in his garage, into a clean and noiseless two-wheeler at a workshop. The key changes included replacing its 250cc engine with a 3,000-watt hub motor and a 72 volt 20 ampere battery.
“Its engine used to be quite hot and smoky. Now it’s very comfortable to ride,” the founder of eco-tourism platform Sebumi said. It is also very convenient to use, with up to four hours of home-charging the battery proving sufficient for one week.
For Mr Iben, the conversion, which cost him 30 million rupiah (S$2,700), is a “little step” into adopting a more eco-friendly lifestyle that is more affordable than driving an electric car and installing solar panels at home.
Private company employee Ardin Yekti Prabowo, 39, also turned his Vespa scooter PTS 100 into an electric version last year.
Describing himself as an “early adopter” of the electric vehicle technology, he spent around 28 million rupiah and got a more powerful scooter driven by a 3,000-watt motor hub and a 72 volt 24 ampere battery that replaced its old 100cc engine.
A recent experience riding in uphill Bali conditions proved its newly-gained capabilities.
“I was amazed because for the first time I could try ascending extremely high ground with my scooter,” Mr Ardin said. “Surprisingly, it was so powerful that it could ascend with less effort. That’s what made me think that the electric scooter is very wonderful.”
The quality comes with efficiency too. He needs to charge his battery only for around four hours, which he believes does not cost much, to cover the 44km return trips daily from his home in South Tangerang to his office in Jakarta, instead of spending 30,000 rupiah for fuel daily.
Mr Iben and Mr Ardin are among Indonesian automotive enthusiasts who are taking the environmental route. But, for many other motorcycle owners, the conversion remains costly. Similarly, buying a ready-to-use electric two-wheeler, sold for around 28 million rupiah, is still not affordable for most people.
The government aims to see 13 million electric motorcycles in Indonesia by 2030, which translates into around 1.63 million each year. But, as at the first half of this year, the number of new electric motorbikes totalled only 18,000.
While the massive shift into electric motorcycles is yet to happen, eco-conscious people present new business opportunities to small-scale workshops.
Emostra Garage in South Jakarta initially converted bikes into electric motorcycles in 2017, before getting more orders in 2018. The work costs 20 million rupiah or more, with the job done in around 10 days.
The owner of the workshop, Mr Dharmawan Somaatmadja, 47, noticed that the conversion demand has risen significantly since 2020, although it has not been as high as the demand for new electric two-wheelers.
“The manufactured electric motorcycles have standard specifications. Their maximum speed is only 45kmh to 50kmh, while people usually want the ones that can run above 60kmh,” said Mr Dharmawan about the appeal of conversion.
“The models are also not so varied. And converting can give us personal satisfaction because we can set the vehicles to meet the performance that we want.”
As electric vehicles are a “future necessity”, Mr Dharmawan expects enormous opportunities for conversion within the next five years, after which the pace will decline as more models of electric two-wheelers enter the market.
Founded nine years ago, Elders Garage, also in South Jakarta, started to convert Vespa scooters with 125cc to 150cc engines into electric ones in 2021.
There are significant money savings, said workshop owner Heret Prasetyo. For a 600km trip from Jakarta to Yogyakarta, a regular Vespa scooter owner spends 330,000 rupiah for fuel, while an electric-converted scooter owner pays only 45,000 rupiah for battery-charging.
Elders Garage converts 20 scooters on average each month. Its business has expanded into other cities, including Bandung, Medan, Yogyakarta and Denpasar through partnerships with other workshops.
The workshop offers two types of conversion kits costing from 18.5 million rupiah to 25.8 million rupiah, in addition to a service fee of 1.5 million rupiah, which can be paid in instalments within six months.