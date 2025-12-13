East Java boarding school head gets 20 years, chemical castration for sexual abuse

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The man was found guilty of sexually assaulting eight underage students at the boarding school in East Java, Indonesia.

SUMENEP, East Java – In one of East Java’s toughest rulings on sexual abuse, the Sumenep District Court has sentenced the head of a local Islamic boarding school (pesantren) to 20 years in prison and chemical castration for assaulting his students.

In a closed-door hearing on Dec 9 , a panel of judges led by Chief Judge Andri Lesmana found 51-year-old M. Sahnan guilty of sexually assaulting eight underage students at the Darul Abror Islamic Boarding School in Arjasa district from 2016 to 2024.