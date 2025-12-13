Straitstimes.com header logo

East Java boarding school head gets 20 years, chemical castration for sexual abuse

The man was found guilty of sexually assaulting eight underage students at the boarding school in East Java, Indonesia.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH

SUMENEP, East Java – In one of East Java’s toughest rulings on sexual abuse, the Sumenep District Court has sentenced the head of a local Islamic boarding school (pesantren) to 20 years in prison and chemical castration for assaulting his students.

In a closed-door hearing on Dec 9, a panel of judges led by Chief Judge Andri Lesmana found 51-year-old M. Sahnan guilty of sexually assaulting eight underage students at the Darul Abror Islamic Boarding School in Arjasa district from 2016 to 2024.

