East Coast Rail Link and pipeline projects with China cancelled for now, says Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad

BEIJING (REUTERS, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two China-backed projects in Malaysia - the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) and the construction of two gas pipelines - have been cancelled for now, said Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Tun Dr Mahathir said the projects could not go on due to Malaysia's financial woes.

"It will be deferred until such time we can afford (it), and maybe we can reduce the cost also if we do it differently.," he told reporters at a press conference before ending his five-day visit to China on Tuesday (Aug 21).

The Prime Minister’s office confirmed the comments Dr Mahathir made to reporters in Beijing.

However, details of the cancellation, including matters such as compensation, would have to be discussed later, he said .

"China understands our problem and agreed," Dr Mahathir said.

The Prime Minister said that the current priority for Malaysia is to reduce its debts and loans, according to New Straits Times.

"If we have to pay compensation, we have to pay. This is the stupidity of the negotiations before. We must find a way to exit these projects...this is our own people’s stupidity," said Dr Mahathir, according to the South China Morning Post.

Dr Mahathir suspended unpopular China-backed projects in Malaysia after he returned to power in a stunning election victory in May that ended the decade-long rule of former premier Najib Razak.

The US$20 billion (S$27.3 billion) ECRL project, entered into under the previous administration, was the centrepiece of China’s infrastructure push in Malaysia but work has been suspended pending discussions over pricing and graft accusations.

Dr Mahathir said in a joint press conference with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday that he believed China would sympathise with his country’s “internal fiscal problems”.

Prior to his China visit, he had vowed repeatedly to discuss what he called “unfair” Chinese infrastructure deals authorised by Najib.