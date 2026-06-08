7.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off southern Philippines; tsunami warnings issued, at least 1 dead

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The quake was at a depth of 10km.

MANILA – Tsunami warnings were issued after an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck off Mindanao in the southern Philippines on June 8 , the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake struck at a depth of 10km, GFZ said. The geophysics agencies of the Philippines and neighbouring Indonesia issued tsunami warnings.

At least one person has died and four others injured, AFP reported, citing the local police.

“Many buildings were affected, but I cannot enumerate them now because we are busy with ongoing rescues,” Master Sergeant Robert Dagon of the General Santos City police told AFP. “A number of buildings collapsed. Some houses also collapsed.”

GFZ had earlier pegged the earthquake at 8.2. The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat to the earthquake.

Widespread hazardous tsunami waves are possible within the next three hours along some coasts of Indonesia, Philippines, Palau, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea, Bloomberg reported, citing the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Phivolcs, the Philippine agency, said the quake was magnitude 7.0 and warned of damage and tsunami waves above 1m, which could continue for several hours. It said the first tsunami waves will arrive between 7.37am and 9.37am local time, Philippine news outlet Rappler reported.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in a statement ordered an immediate response from all concerned government agencies, The Philippine Inquirer reported.

Marcos has also directed the suspension of classes a all levels in affected areas across Mindanao until further notice.

He said: “I have directed all relevant government agencies to act immediately.

“The Office of Civil Defense and the NDRRMC are now coordinating disaster response and monitoring across all affected areas.” NDRRMC is short for the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Residents of coastal areas in nine provinces were urged to evacuate immediately to higher ground or move farther inland, Rappler reported, citing Phivolcs.

Indonesia’s BMKG put the quake at a 7.7 magnitude.

The Japanese authorities issued a tsunami advisory along swathes of its Pacific coast, AFP reported. The Japan Meteorological Agency said that tsunamis of up to 1m were projected to hit different regions from 11.30am local time.

Over in the Philippines, videos posted on Facebook showed a shopping centre with a Jollibee fast food restaurant collapsing into rubble in the province’s General Santos City, while a building on a local school campus crumpled in another, AFP reported.

“Lord, it has really collapsed! It has really collapsed! The building has really collapsed!” someone can be heard shouting.

Benjie Ancheta, police chief of Alabel town in Sarangani in the Philippines, told Reuters that the police building had some cracks immediately after the quake, which occurred during their flag-raising ceremony.

Ancheta said there were no immediate reports of casualties, but some people fainted following the strong tremor.

“This is the strongest earthquake we’ve experienced,” Ancheta told Reuters by phone.

Witnesses in Indonesia’s northern city of Manado said the quake felt very strong.

The Philippines and Indonesia are tectonically complex parts of ​the “Pacific Ring of Fire”, a seismically active belt stretching from South America to the Russian Far East. REUTERS, AFP, BLOOMBERG

This is a developing story.