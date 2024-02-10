Magnitude-5.6 earthquake strikes the Philippines’ Mindanao

MANILA - A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck the Philippines’ Mindanao region on Feb 10, said the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake was 10km deep, GFZ said.

The Philippine seismology agency had a different reading, saying it was a magnitude 5.9 earthquake with a depth of 27km.

The Philippine agency also said in a bulletin it was expecting no damage, but that there could be aftershocks.

Rescue workers searching for dozens of missing people in an earlier landslide in Maco town in the southern Philippines province of Davao de Oro had to stop their operations because of the earthquake, the authorities said.

The quake’s epicentre is about 150km north of the landslide site.

The death toll from the landslide, which happened on the night of Feb 6 outside a gold mining site, has reached 28, with 77 still missing and 32 injured.

A 3-year-old girl was rescued on Feb 9 after 60 hours under rubble.

Torrential rains have battered Davao de Oro in recent weeks, triggering floods and landslides. REUTERS, AFP