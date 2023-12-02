Philippine authorities warn of ‘destructive tsunami’ after powerful quake

MANILA - A powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Dec 2, the US Geological Survey said, as local authorities warned of a “destructive tsunami” and urged people in coastal areas to flee.

The quake struck at a depth of 32 kilometres at 10.37pm local time about 21 kilometres north-east of Hinatuan municipality in Surigao del Sur province on Mindanao island, the USGS said.

“Destructive tsunami is expected with life-threatening wave heights,” the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on X, formerly Twitter.

It said waves of more than 1m above the normal tides were expected to hit the coast and advised people in Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental provinces to “immediately evacuate” to higher ground or further inland.

Owners of boats were told to secure their vessels and move away from the shore.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage but Hinatuan police Sergeant Joseph Lambo said the quake was “very strong”.

“Appliances fell off the shelves at the police office and two TV sets were broken. The motorcycles parked outside also tumbled down,” Mr Lambo told AFP.

“Right now, we don’t have reports of damage or casualties but people are evacuating because of the tsunami alert.”

Mr Lambo said the 45,000 residents in the municipality had been ordered to leave their homes and many were going on foot or in vehicles to higher ground.

Dyl Constantino, 25, was on Siargao Island, north-east of Mindanao, when the quake struck.

“It was the longest and strongest earthquake I’ve ever experienced, probably lasted for about four minutes,” Mr Constantino told AFP.

“We’re used to earthquakes here but this one was different because the doors were really shaking and so we were all panicking.”

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) put the magnitude at 7.5 and said it had happened at a depth of 63km. Tsunamis were expected to hit the Philippines and Japan shortly.

The Japanese broadcaster NHK said tsunami waves of up to a metre high were expected to reach Japan’s western coast a little later - by 1.30am local time (12.30am Singapore time) on Dec 3.

Ms Anna Quinones, a disaster official in the Philippines’ Davao city, said they were monitoring the coast for the tsunami.

“It is high tide still and we are not noticing anything unusual,” she said.

Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through South-east Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Most are too weak to be felt by humans but strong and destructive quakes come at random with no technology available to predict when and where they will happen. AFP, REUTERS