Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude strikes central Philippines, no reports of casualties

MANILA (REUTERS) - A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the central Philippines on Monday (April 22), the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

A Reuters witness said office buildings swayed in the main business district of Makati City in the capital, Manila.

The quake struck at 5.11pm local time, about 60 km north-west of Manila at a depth of 40km. The USGS initially said the magnitude was 6.4 but later downgraded it slightly.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Some people evacuated their offices in Manila.

The Philippines is on the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a horse-shoe shaped band of volcanoes and fault lines circling the edges of the Pacific Ocean.

