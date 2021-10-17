Earthquake hits Bali, killing 3; all affected residents evacuated

JAKARTA • An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Indonesia's Bali island yesterday morning, killing at least three people, Indonesia's search and rescue agency said.

The quake affected the Karangasem and Bangli districts on the eastern side of the tourist island and a search has been concluded, the agency said in a statement.

But the authorities were continuing to monitor the situation.

A landslide triggered by the quake killed two of the victims, the agency said. A third, a three-year-old girl, was killed by falling debris.

"The quake was felt strongly for five seconds," said disaster agency spokesman Abdul Muhari.

"People were panicking and ran from their houses when the quake hit."

The temblor's epicentre was far from the main tourist hub in Bali.

The US Geological Survey said the 4.8-magnitude quake struck off Banjar Wangsian, and put its depth at 10km.

"All affected by the quake have been evacuated while data on damage is still being collected by Bali's disaster mitigation agency," search and rescue official Gede Darmada said in the statement.

Rescue services evacuated people across a lake as the road to the stricken community had been cut off by a landslide, he added.

There was no significant damage in other parts of Bali, while the quake was also felt on the neighbouring island of Lombok, the local media reported.

Bali reopened for international tourists on Thursday after 18 months of pandemic restrictions, but they are expected to start arriving only later this month.

Indonesia experiences frequent quakes due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide and which stretches from Japan to South-east Asia and across the Pacific basin.

In January, more than 100 people were killed and thousands left homeless by a 6.2-magnitude quake that struck Sulawesi island, reducing buildings in the seaside city of Mamuju to a tangled mass of twisted metal and chunks of concrete.

A 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu three years ago left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE