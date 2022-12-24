News analysis

Early tests for Malaysia PM Anwar in winning civil service over

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has yet to fill two key roles in the Treasury and Public Service Department. PHOTO: SUARA KEADILAN/FACEBOOK
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
42 sec ago
KUALA LUMPUR – How Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim navigates crucial decisions he faces now could determine whether his unity government can avoid the tense ties his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition had with public servants the last time it was in power – and his administration’s stability.

It has been three weeks since Datuk Seri Anwar’s Cabinet was sworn in, but there has yet to be a final word on two major public service appointments or whether a governance watchdog set up four years ago during PH’s first stint in power will be abolished.

