Early birthday wishes for Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad who turns 94 on July 10

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will turn 94 on Wednesday (July 10).

Social media users took the opportunity to post birthday wishes on Dr Mahathir's Facebook page on Tuesday (July 9).

They also wished him good health and the wisdom to lead the country.

Among them was Lutfiyah Lidwina Leslie who left a comment saying: "Happy Birthday Dr Mahathir semoga Allah panjangkan umur Tun (May Allah give you a long life)."

Hafid Saed commented: "Salam ulang tahun ke-94. Semoga Allah membantu Tun membaiki negara. (Happy 94th birthday. May Allah help Tun improve the country)."

Dr Mahathir, who is the seventh Prime Minister, was born on July 10, 1925 in Kampung Seberang Perak, Alor Setar, Kedah. He is the youngest of nine siblings.

Dr Mahathir, who is married to Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, first became Prime Minister in 1981 at the age of 56.

He was the country's fourth Prime Minister then.

Dr Mahathir then stepped down from the post in 2003 after being in office for 22 years.

Fifteen years later, after the 14th General Election, he became the oldest elected Prime Minister in the world.