Duterte's tepid response to fishermen's boat sinking involving China splits public opinion

MANILA - The sinking of a Philippine fishing boat by a Chinese trawler early this month is splitting public opinion, as President Rodrigo Duterte plays it down as a "little maritime incident" and nationalists accusing him of toeing China's line.

His top Cabinet secretaries fanned out on Wednesday (June 19) to news forums and press conferences, and went online to echo his opinion that the Yuemaobinyu 42212, a steel-hulled trawler from Guangdong province, did not ram the wooden, outrigger boat Gem-Vir, on June 9, and describing it as an accident at sea.

The description was similar to how Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang had characterised it last week: as "an ordinary maritime traffic accident".

Mr Duterte did not comment on testimonies by the Gem-Vir's crew that the Yuemaobinyu fled after sinking their boat. Instead, he said he would want to hear what China's investigators had to say first.

Mr Junel Isnigne, 43, the Gem-Vir's captain, said he had dropped anchor at midnight, on June 9, on a shallow part of Reed Bank, a seamount in the South China Sea, when the Yuemaobinyu suddenly appeared and rammed his boat.

The Gem-Vir sank. But the Yuemaobinyu, instead of rescuing the boat's crew of 22 men, sailed on.

A Vietnamese fishing boat would later pluck them out of the water and hand them over to a Philippine navy ship.

The Philippine has since fallen in with Beijing's explanation.

Mr Duterte' spokesman Salvador Panelo, who earlier condemned the Yuemaobinyu's "barbaric" action, told reporters on Tuesday that there were "circumstances that give doubt to the version" of the Filipino fishermen.

On Wednesday, he shot down calls by a senator to invoke the Philippines' defence treaty with the United States and seek intervention.

Related Story Chinese vessel sinks Philippine fishing boat in contested waters; Manila seeks probe

Related Story The collision between a Chinese vessel and a Filipino fishing boat: Inquirer

"That is reckless and premature… The President doesn't want this to be blown into an international crisis," he said.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana walked back statements issued by the military's top brass, including the navy chief, that the Yuemaobinyu deliberately sank the Gem-Vir, agreeing with Mr Duterte instead that it was just an "accident".

"Maybe the other side didn't mean to brush against our boat," he said at a news forum on Wednesday.

But he stuck to his opinion that the Chinese, in fleeing instead of rescuing the Gem-Vir's crew, were "cowardly", and should apologise and offer compensation. "That statement stands," he said.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Pinol, dispatched by Mr Duterte to liaise with the Gem-Vir's men and their families, said at a separate briefing that the incident should be looked at with "a level-headed perspective".

But he did back calls to hold the Chinese trawler's captain criminally liable.

Foreign Secretary Teodor Locsin said the government was not "trivialising" the case.

"That's just stating the scale of the thing and its improbable nature which… did not end in the deaths of 22 Filipino fishermen," he said in a tweet.

Mr Duterte's critics in the Senate, meanwhile, continued to hammer at Mr Duterte's tepid response.

Senator Leila de Lima called the government's line a "treasonous defence".

"In their shameless defence of China, Duterte and his officials once again acted like a Chinese puppet government, at their own volition and without being forced by China," she said.

Senator Panfilo Lacson called out Mr Duterte's "very self-limiting" stance and "insulting remarks" that left the people "heartbroken".

"(There's) no other way to describe (the President's) statement except that: surrender… He even parroted the line of China that this case was an ordinary maritime incident, even downgraded it to 'little'," he said.

Online though, Mr Duterte's supporters have been spreading his message and assailing opposition lawmakers for trying to capitalise on the incident to stoke unrest.

A rally on Wednesday by a leftist group to denounce China drew less than 50 people.

Another rally is set on Friday (June 21), but that is also unlikely to draw a huge crowd.