Duterte appears on Facebook Live to dispel rumours that he's dead

MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte appeared on Facebook Inc.'s live video streaming on Sunday (Feb 3) to dispel rumours that he's dead.

"For those who believe in the news that I passed away, then I request of you, please pray for the eternal repose of my soul," Mr Duterte said in a Facebook Live post, via the account of his common-law wife Honeylet Avancena.

The video was shared by Philippine media outlets on their Twitter accounts.

Ms Avancena posted the video of her and the 73-year-old leader at a table, as they discussed a newspaper article while he ate some snacks.

The rare social media appearance outside of his official functions came after he skipped an event on Friday because he wasn't feeling well.

The president's health has been the subject of public interest after he underwent medical tests in October with samples taken from his intestines yielding negative results.

He previously said he would step down if diagnosed with a serious illness, but expressed reservations about being replaced by Vice-President Leni Robredo, who leads the opposition.