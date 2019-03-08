Dutch model's death ruled as misadventure by Malaysia coroner

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The death of a Dutch model, who was found naked on a sixth floor balcony of a Kuala Lumpur condominium, was due to a misadventure, Malaysia's Coroner's Court ruled on Friday (March 8).

Ivana Esther Robert Smit, who had dual Dutch and Belgian citizenship, fell from the 20th floor of an apartment in Jalan Dang Wangi on Dec 7, 2017. She was 19.

It is believed that Smit had been in the apartment with American businessman Alex Johnson, 44, and his Kazakh wife Luna, 31, after spending a night out with them.

The Johnsons have claimed that they had had a "threesome" with Smit on the night before she was found dead and also months before her death.

However, in June last year, her family offered a US$50,000 reward to anyone who could provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the teenager's death.

The inquest on her death was held in August.