Durians arrive earlier and tastier in Penang

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Durian seller Ang Hock Leng shows the various types of durian available at his stall along Jalan Anson, George Town, in Penang on April 21.

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GEORGE TOWN - Durians have hit the streets early with the D604, Lipan and even Musang King varieties kickstarting the season in Penang.

Among the popular varieties is the D604, an early-season hybrid durian from Balik Pulau, known for being among the first to drop and kickstart the season.

It is sweet, creamy and slightly nutty. Its thick, light-golden flesh is a popular choice for those with a sweet tooth.

Durian sellers like Mr Ang Hock Leng, 63, said that the lack of rain this year has made the fruit more concentrated in flavour and creamier.

“While it is still early, the fruits that have hit the market are good and tasty. It is slightly expensive as the season has just begun, but that has not stopped customers.

“Many are unaware of the ­season starting early, so most of them stop by only after noticing our stall.”

Mr Ang said this time around, the flavours will be stronger, and the durian season is expected to be longer due to the dry weather.

“Right now, D604, Lipan, Lipan Bara, Yellow Ginger, Capri, D600 and even Musang King are available from Balik Pulau.

“The others like Red Prawn and Hor Lor will take another two to three weeks to hit the market,” he said when met at his stall along Jalan Anson on April 21.

Mr Ang said D604 is priced at RM25 (S$8) per kg, while Lipan is priced at RM20, RM25, or RM30, depending on the fruit’s size and weight.

“Musang King has various grades, and pricing varies based on the quality.

“The highest grade goes for RM58, but the lower ones can go for RM38 per kg.

“We expect it to be cheaper from June onwards as this year is considered a bumper yield,” he said.

At a durian stall along Jalan Macalister, its operator, known only as Mr Tan, said prices are up by about 20 per cent as it was still early.

“We charge more as the fruits are still limited. Once there is a surplus, we will have to slash our prices. The prices do vary based on the size of the fruits.

“The D604 is priced between RM20 and RM38 per kg while Musang King can be sold between RM45 and RM65 based on the grade and weight.”

Mr Tan said that while higher ­prices may discourage customers, they still want to enjoy durians.

“To them, it is a plus point to be able to have durians as the season usually does not start until mid-April, plus the fruits have a stronger taste.

“It is a bonus for them, and they do not mind the price,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK