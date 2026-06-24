Malaysia’s ‘durian tsunami’ season to last till August

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PETALING JAYA - Durian lovers are in for a treat as prices for the King of Fruits will remain low from now until August.

This is due to a bumper harvest, leading to a situation known as “durian tsunami” where an oversupply in the market causes prices to tumble.

Admin executive Lim Mei Ling, 34, said the price drop is a welcome surprise.

“Normally, I would think twice before buying Musang King. But now, I can enjoy this premium durian and keep some for later,” she said.

Engineer Kelvin Tan, 41, said he tra­velled from Kuala Lumpur to Raub with a few friends to make the most of the lower prices.

“It feels like a rare chance to enjoy Musang King without paying a bomb,” he said.

Bumper harvests across several states have created a glut with the price of Musang King having reportedly fallen to as low as RM9 (S$2.80) per kilogramme.

But industry players say the sharpest declines are largely affecting lower-grade fruits rather than premium export-quality produce.

Durian Manufacturers Association president Eric Chan said the current season is seeing large volumes of durian from Perak, Penang and Johor entering the market simultaneously.

“The price drop is due to a lot of fruits not meeting export requirements, particularly for China,” he said.

Chan described the situation as a natural market correction after a decade of expansion in the industry.

“For the past 10 years, prices have been rising. In every commodity sector, there will eventually be a period of restructuring and consolidation as the supply chain matures,” he added.

Durian orchard owner Stephen Chow said export-grade fruits remain relatively insulated from the price slump.

“Grade A and AB fruits that qualify for export are still selling at RM30 to RM40 per kg. The biggest impact is on Grade C and smaller fruits,” he said.

The glut has prompted many growers to explore alternative ways to reach consumers, including TikTok livestreams, direct sales, orchard tours and durian buffets.

“Many orchards in Bentong and Raub are opening their doors to visitors,” Chow said. “People are coming not only for the ­durian but also for the experience.”

Johor Fruit Farmers Association secretary-general Melvin Long said Malaysia’s durian acreage has expanded significantly in recent years with many trees planted between 2015 and 2020 now reaching full production.

“Multiple producing states are harvesting at the same time and weather conditions have been favourable, resulting in a large volume of durian entering the market within a short period.

“Despite the oversupply, high-quality Musang King that meets export standards and has strong branding will remain in the premium segment,” he said.

Industry players expect prices to remain under pressure throughout the current June to August season before gradually recovering. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK