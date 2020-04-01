Durian traders in Malaysia now selling eggs as sales plunge during stay-home order period

KLANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Durian traders in Klang have seen sales of the "king of fruits" plunge, and have now switched to selling eggs during the movement control order (MCO) period.

In Berkeley Garden, durian trader Ang Lai Huat said that it is difficult to get durians from his usual suppliers in Raub, Pahang and Johor since the MCO was put in place.

"To earn a living, I and many other traders have decided to sell eggs. We are doing a brisk business now as eggs are a staple people want, " he said.

Checks revealed that many durian stalls in Klang are open for business but are selling eggs instead.

Another durian trader, Kenny Lee, who began selling durians only a few months ago, said his business had been crippled.

"Other traders advised me to sell eggs. With much trepidation, I started a week ago.

"I am amazed as customers are buying up to five trays a week," Lee said, adding that business was good.

Durian trader Sarmin Samijo, who used to get wild durians from Hulu Langat, also said he had a supply problem.

He said he saw other traders selling eggs and he decide to follow suit.

"In eight days, I saw customers from as far as Kampung Delek, Sungai Udang and Teluk Pulai to get eggs," he said.

Housewife Norashikin Md. Ariffin said eggs was a staple in her family's diet.

"It can be used for meals and even to make cakes. I have five children and they all love eggs for breakfast - scrambled or sunny-side-up," she said.