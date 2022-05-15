Durian prices expected to double this year, Malaysia says

JASIN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Durian fans, especially those who love premium varieties like Musang King and Black Thorn, will have to deal with an expected 100 per cent price increase during this year's durian season, Malaysia's Deputy Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Ahmad Hamzah said on Saturday (May 14).

The price hike was due to a 50 per cent drop in durian production due to weather conditions, he said.

"We believe that the rainy season at the end of March to April impacted the pollination of durian, which impacts the number of fruits," Datuk Seri Ahmad said.

"We expect this factor will result in a drop of 50 per cent in total production in some states," he told reporters at an Aidilfitri Open House on Saturday, Bernama reported.

Besides weather, increased fertiliser and labour costs have also affected the production of the king of fruits.

Prices for the Black Thorn variety are expected to exceed RM100 (S$32) a kg while Musang King will be priced around RM60 to RM80 a kg, depending on grade, compared to RM30 to RM40 a kg previously.

Ahmad also said the ministry did not impose a limit to control the price of durians as it depended on production and supply.