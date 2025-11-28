Durian, pineapple compete to be Malaysia’s national fruit

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SEPANG, Selangor – The race to crown Malaysia’s national fruit is heating up, with durian and pineapple emerging as the two leading contenders.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu said the ministry had received two proposals – one backing durian and another pushing for pineapple – both seeking recognition as the country’s official national fruit. Discussions are still at the technical stage.

“Durian as a national fruit? Many countries have their own views, and we will continue engaging with other ministries. One day, the Cabinet may look into it,” he said.

“But pineapple has also been asked to be named the national fruit. So yes, there is a competitor,” he told reporters after launching a new durian collection and export centre operated by Tropika Makmur Manufacturing on Nov 28.

The Durian Manufacturer Association (DMA), which acts as a bridge between the government and producers, has formally submitted its case to the ministry, arguing that the thorny fruit deserves national recognition. DMA president Eric Chan said the group also proposed that July 7 be declared National Durian Day.

“Durian is not just another fruit. It’s part of our national identity,” he said.

Malaysia’s push, however, has drawn a sharp reaction from Indonesia.

Its Coordinating Minister for Food Affairs Zulkifli Hasan rejected the proposal, insisting Indonesia has stronger grounds to claim the title.

“Indonesia produced almost two million tonnes of durian in 2024. That is far above Malaysia. With this fact, I believe durian is Indonesia’s national fruit,” he said.

On Indonesia’s assertion that larger production gives it the right to declare durian its national fruit, Mr Mohamad said each country was free to decide for itself.

“That is their right. What’s important is that durian is enjoyed by many, especially in Asia,” he said, noting that Malaysia has long used “durian diplomacy” to strengthen bilateral ties.

On another matter, Mr Mohamad said the government’s immediate priority is strengthening Malaysia’s tropical fruit exports, particularly durian, which continues to enjoy strong demand overseas.

The newly launched centre would help safeguard quality and improve export efficiency, especially to China, where compliance with General Administration of Customs China standards is essential.

“This centre ensures our durians meet the required standards so they can be exported easily and quickly,” he said.

The facility will also support smallholders who often struggle to market high-grade durians abroad.

“Many small farmers with five, 10 or even 20ha have good-quality durian but don’t know how to export. With this centre, they can benefit from higher international prices,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK