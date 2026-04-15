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Duo arrested at Malaysia petrol station after filling modified tank with subsidised diesel

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The suspects were detained, and their vehicles and the diesel seized for investigations.

The suspects were detained, and their vehicles and the diesel seized for investigations.

PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia – Two men were arrested in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on suspicion of being involved in the illegal sale of subsidised diesel.

As they were refuelling their van and four-wheel-drive, undercover enforce­ment officers from Malaysia’s Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) observed that they were taking longer than usual to fill their tanks at a petrol station at about noon on April 13.

“Our officers approached the vehicles to investigate and disco­vered that the fuel tanks had been modified to connect to a larger intermediate bulk container (IBC) inside, capable of holding up to 1,000 litres of fuel,” said Sabah KPDN director Shahril Nizam Shahidin.

He said the IBC tanks had about 800 litres of diesel each.

The suspects were unable to provide the required documentation for the sale and purchase of diesel when requested.

Mr Shahril Nizam said the suspects were then detained, and their vehicles and the diesel seized for investigations.

The total value of diesel confiscated from them was worth about RM22,745 (S$7,320), he said.

He appealed to the public to work with the ministry to prevent smuggling and leakages of control and subsidised goods. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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Malaysia

Diesel/Petrol

Oil prices/Crude oil

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.