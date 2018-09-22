Drones used in massive search operation for lost hiker in Sarawak's Mount Singai

BAU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Drones are being used in a massive search effort to locate a hiker who has been missing for five days on Mount Singai in Bau district in southern Sarawak.

The search-and-rescue operation is into its sixth day now as the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department try to locate hiker Stanley Kho, 22, who went missing in the late afternoon on Sept 17 after ascending the mountain on foot alone.

The fire department said 274 searchers were involved in the operation in its latest update on Saturday (Sept 22).

The aerial drones are aiding the ground search, which has extended to the mountain summit and into the deep canyons below.

"The search teams have spread out in all directions from the last known location of the missing youth," said Sarawak Bomba.

"The searchers have formed themselves into five separate groups.

"They are searching the mountain summit, the front and back of the mountain top, the surrounding jungles and the canyons below," it added.

Aside from search-and-rescue units from Sarawak Bomba, the police, army, border regiments, general operations force, volunteer corps Rela, hiking groups, kampung folks, local politicians and members of Team Dunia Mistik Sri Aman have also joined in the search.