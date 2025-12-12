Straitstimes.com header logo

Drone operator CEO named suspect in deadly Jakarta building fire

Police officers stand near a seven-storey building damaged by fire, in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Dec 9.

Police officers stand near a seven-storey building damaged by fire, in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Dec 9.

PHOTO: REUTERS

JAKARTA - The chief executive of a Japanese-owned drone operator has been named a suspect in a fire at the company’s Jakarta office that killed nearly two dozen.

Police have detained the CEO of PT Terra Drone Indonesia on suspicion of negligence, said Central Jakarta Police chief criminal investigator Roby Heri Saputra on Dec 11. Authorities are not ruling out naming other suspects, he added.

Twenty-two employees died when

a fire broke out in the company’s mid-rise office

in central Jakarta on Dec 9.

The firm, a subsidiary of Japan’s Terra Drone Corp, offers drone services for aerial mapping in various industries.

The parent company said in a statement that it has not been able to confirm the arrest of the CEO, whom it named as Michael W W Siagian.

The company is taking the matter seriously and will cooperate fully with authorities, it said. BLOOMBERG

