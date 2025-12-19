Driver held for allegedly ramming motorcyclist in Johor Bahru; videos of brawl go viral online

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The case is being investigated under attempted murder, among other offences.

JOHOR BAHRU – An 18-year-old driver has been arrested for allegedly crashing a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) into a man before dragging a woman and reversing into a drain.

Seri Alam Police District’s deputy officer-in-charge, Superintendent G. Victor, said the incident occurred in a residential area in Taman Johor Jaya at about 6pm on Dec 17.

“The incident started when a motorcycle rider was said to have obstructed the path of the MPV.

“The MPV driver allegedly honked repeatedly, which led to a misunderstanding and a physical altercation between the two individuals,” he said in a statement on Dec 19.

Supt Victor said the MPV driver later rammed into the motorcyclist, causing injuries to the victim and damage to his motorcycle.

“The pillion rider, who is the wife of the motorcyclist, also sustained minor injuries after she was dragged by the MPV driver during the incident.

“The motorcyclist was admitted to Hospital Sultan Ismail after sustaining minor injuries to several parts of his body and bleeding to the head,” he said, adding that the victim is in stable condition.

Supt Victor said police arrested a local man aged 18 at about 9.40pm on Dec 18.

He said the suspect has no criminal record and tested negative for drugs.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days from Dec 19 to assist in investigations, including for attempted murder, driving recklessly and for lodging a false police rep ort regarding the incident.

The 32-second video, which has been making the rounds on social media, shows the MPV crashing into the man and his motorcycle.

The pillion rider is seen confronting the MPV driver through his open car door, but is later dragged as the car reversed into a drain in front of a row of houses.

A video from another angle taken with the dashcam of a passing vehicle shows the MPV driver and motorcyclist brawling following an argument, before the driver allegedly rammed his vehicle into the motorcyclist. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK