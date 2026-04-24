Driver killed, 5 injured after car en route to Cameron Highlands plunges into ravine

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The 44-year-old driver was found trapped and unconscious in the vehicle following the accident on April 23.

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IPOH - One man was killed and five others were injured after the car they were travelling in lost control and plunged into a 3m deep ravine on Jalan Tapah-Cameron Highlands near Batu 21 in Tapah, Malaysia.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the 44-year-old driver was found trapped and unconscious in the vehicle following the incident, which occurred at 8.40pm on April 23 .

“The victim was brought up on a stretcher and was pronounced dead by Health Ministry personnel,” he said in a statement on April 24.

“There were also five others, including a 48-year-old woman and four children aged between six and 19.

“The deceased’s body has been handed over to the police for further action. Those who were injured were sent to the hospital for treatment.”

Mr Sabarodzi said the car had landed in a shallow river.

“The victims were on their way to Cameron Highlands from Kuala Lumpur to pay their last respects to a deceased family member,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK