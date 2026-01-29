Driver accuses 3 Filipino actresses of beating him up over ‘sensitive photos’

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Beauty queen Michelle Dee (left) and actress Rhian Ramos were accused of illegally detaining and torturing a man.

– Three Filipino actresses – two of whom are also former beauty queens – have been accused of assaulting and torturing a driver over purported sensitive photos he claimed accidentally landed in his possession.

A complaint with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) was filed against actresses Michelle Dee, Samantha Panlilio and Rhian Ramos by a man identified only as “Totoy”.

Mr Totoy, who said he was Ms Ramos’ driver, accused the three women and their bodyguards of beating him up for three days starting on Jan 17.

He said Ms Dee and Ms Ramos had accused him of stealing a hongbao packet with sensitive photos of them.

A statement issued by the two women’s lawyer, Ms Maggie Garduque, denied Mr Totoy’s allegations of illegal detention and assault.

“His allegations of mauling/physical injuries and illegal detention is not only physically impossible, but also incredible,” she said.

Ms Garduque said on Jan 29 that Ms Dee had been in Iloilo on Jan 17, and was not back in Makati till Jan 18.

Ms Dee is the Miss Universe-Philippines 2023 title holder, who went as far as being a semi-finalist at the Miss Universe pageant that same year.

Ms Ramos appears in a top TV series in the Philippines.

Ms Panlilio, meanwhile, is a beauty queen-TV personality who ran for a seat in Congress in 2025.

Mr Totoy told reporters that Ms Dee’s bodyguards beat him up in a condominium Ms Dee shares with Ms Ramos on the 39th floor of a residential complex in Makati city, an hour’s drive south of the capital Manila on Jan 17.

He said Ms Dee punched him in the gut, poked his eyes and rapped his head several times.

He said he overheard the bodyguards talking about killing him, so he jumped out of the window of the condominium when he had a chance.

He claimed that a rope broke his fall, and he was able to get inside a unit on the 25th floor that had a window open.

He then ran down to the lobby, where Ms Reyes’ bodyguards caught up with him and brought him back to Ms Dee’s and Ms Reyes’ unit.

He said Ms Panlilio arrived later and joined in the beatings, which he said continued for two more days.

Ms Dee then brought Mr Totoy to a police station and accused him of theft. Mr Totoy claimed two policemen roughed him up while he was at the station.

While being interrogated there, he admitted that he did manage to get a hold of a hongbao packet with nine sensitive photos of Ms Dee and Ms Ramos, but that it was his wife who somehow found the packet, and that he was merely trying to return it to Ms Ramos.

One photograph, though, was missing. This apparently set Ms Dee and Ms Ramos off.

Mr Totoy was released from the police station three days later after a city prosecutor dismissed Ms Dee’s complaint against him.

Mr Totoy then sought the help of non-government group Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), which advised him to seek the NBI’s help.

VACC head Boy Evangelista said his group took an interest in the case because it involves illegal detention and assault. THE PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK