Dramatic footage shows tsunami waves toppling stage where Indonesian band was performing

JAKARTA - Dramatic TV footage has emerged showing the moment waves from a tsunami that struck Indonesia on Saturday night (Dec 22) crashed into a stage where a local rock band was performing, pulling away concertgoers and causing the stage to collapse.

Around 250 employees of the state utility company PLN had gathered at the Tanjung Lesung beach in Banten province for an end-of-year event when the tsunami struck, Reuters reported.

At least seven people were killed and many suffered broken bones, company spokesman I Made Suprateka told Reuters.

Video footage by MetroTV showed a crowd watching the band Seventeen performing on stage when it suddenly collapsed.

"The water washed away the stage which was located very close to the sea," the band said in a statement.

"The water rose and dragged away everyone at the location. We have lost loved ones, including our bassist and manager... and others are missing."

The band's lead vocalist, Riefian "Ifan" Fajarsyah, posted a video on Instagram looking distraught as he wiped away tears and asked for prayers for his wife - actress Dylan Sahara - guitarist Herman Sikumbang and drummer Windu Andi Darmawan, who were missing.

He said the band had already lost their bassist, Muhammad Awal Purbani, and their manager Oki Wijaya.

MetroTV reported that concertgoers were pulled by the high waves.

More than 60 people have been killed after the tsunami struck coastal areas around Indonesia's Sunda Strait between the islands of Sumatra and Java.

Hundreds were injured and dozens missing in the tsunami, which also damaged hundreds of home and buildings.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said the tsunami was detected at four locations in the provinces of Banten and Lampung at 9.27pm local time.

The highest of the waves was a 90cm tsunami recorded at Jambu Beach in Banten, BMKG chief Dwikorita Karnawati told an Elshinta radio interview.