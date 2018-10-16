Mahathir's 'crooked bridge' project may be revived, says Johor menteri besar

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Johor state government will hold a meeting with Singapore soon where the possibility of reviving the "crooked bridge" project linking Johor and Singapore will be raised, said Johor Menteri Besar Osman Sapian.

He said the meeting, to be held either on Oct 27 or Oct 28 in Singapore, will be also be attended by Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali.

"We will discuss issues including water price, bilateral development and investments. We will try to attract investors from Singapore to Malaysia."

"We might also discuss the crooked bridge project with them to see if they want to join us or otherwise, and also the third bridge project. We will get feedback from them," he told reporters in Parliament on Tuesday (Oct 16).

Datuk Osman said that he had proposed the idea of reviving the bridge project linking Johor to Singapore with Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in a meeting last month, and hoped that the request would be approved.

The crooked bridge project was mooted by Tun Dr Mahathir before he retired as premier in 2003.

He had wanted to build the bridge, which involved a six-lane S-shaped highway that would allow vessels to pass underneath.

The project was dropped by Tun Abdullah Badawi when he took over as prime minister.

Menteri Besar Osman said Dr Mahathir had asked him in a recent meeting if Johor needed the bridge, and he had said that it was up to the Prime Minister to decide.

"The bridge has its benefits. Perhaps past prime ministers didn't feel comfortable continuing a project started by Dr Mahathir."

"So he said if we want to do it, no problem, because it would not involve demolishing the Singapore parts of the bridge, only on our side," Mr Osman said.

As for the present Johor-Singapore Causeway, Osman said there were plans to widen the pathway to create pedestrian walkways and to allow more feeder buses to ferry people.