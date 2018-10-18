Mahathir to table Malaysia's midterm review of five-year economic plan

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is expected to table the midterm review of the 11th Malaysia Plan, a five-year economic blueprint, on Thursday (Oct 18).

The review is expected to address the disparity in income, high youth unemployment and rising living costs, among others.

Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali said that since the review was an important document on the country's direction in the next three years, it has been agreed that Tun Mahathir himself would outline the strategies for economic development.

"As the Prime Minister of the Pakatan Harapan government, which was given the mandate to restore the country's economy, we are committed to bringing back the country for it to be respected locally and internationally," he said during a media briefing in Parliament.

The last time that Dr Mahathir tabled the midterm review was in April 22, 1999, for the Seventh Malaysia Plan.

Datuk Seri Azmin had earlier said the midterm review would seek to, among other aims, address the disparity of growth across the states as well as the household income gap.

It would also look at major national policies, including the New Economic Policy and the New Economic Model (NEM). The NEM, which is the brainchild of former prime minister Najib Razak, was introduced in 2010 to double the per capita income in Malaysia by 2020.

Mr Azmin said tabling the midterm review would be the best platform for Dr Mahathir to clearly explain Pakatan's policies and his vision.

"The debate will take about two weeks before my ministry and other ministries reply," he said.