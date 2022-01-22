Malaysia's ex-PM Mahathir readmitted to hospital

KUALA LUMPUR - Members of the media have gathered at Malaysia's National Heart Institute (IJN) following talk that former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been readmitted.

It is said that Dr Mahathir is in the coronary care unit (CCU), The Star daily reported on its website.

Dr Mahathir's communications team said a statement will be released soon, but declined to comment further.

The 96-year-old was discharged from IJN, a government hospital where he regularly went for treatment, on Jan 13 after a successful elective medical procedure, after he was admitted on Jan 7.

The IJN did not offer any additional details about the elective procedure, but Dr Mahathir had spent a week at IJN in December to undergo a check-up and a series of unspecified medical investigations.

Dr Mahathir has served nearly 24 years in total as Malaysia’s prime minister over two separate terms, leading the Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan (PH) administrations.

He has a history of heart ailments and had three heart attacks previously - one in 1989 and another two in 2006.

He had also undergone a quadruple bypass.

Dr Mahathir is still active in politics, leading his own opposition party Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, and serving as MP for Langkawi constituency in Kedah.