Mahathir says he's unaware of Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat postponement

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says he is unaware that the Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat, which was scheduled for November, has been postponed.

The Prime Minister, when asked to comment about it, said at the Anti-Corruption Summit 2018 on Tuesday (Oct 30): "This is the first time I'm hearing about it. I don't know,."

It was reported on Oct 23 that Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is scheduled to meet Dr Mahathir in Putrajaya next month for the leaders' retreat.

However, the latest report quoting the Republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the annual meeting has been postponed to a date to be fixed later.

No reasons were given for the postponement.