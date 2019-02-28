Dozens injured, homes damaged after quake hits Indonesia's Sumatra

JAKARTA (DPA) - At least 48 people were injured and nearly 350 houses were damaged after a magnitude-5.6 earthquake hit Indonesia's Sumatra island on Thursday (Feb 28).

The quake struck at 6.25am (7.25am Singapore time), with the epicentre 38km north-east of Pasaman, at a depth of 10km, according to the Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency.

South Solok district in West Sumatra province was the worst hit, with schools, places of worships and health clinics also damaged, National Disaster Management Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

"Police, soldiers and officials are working to provide emergency relief to those affected," he said.