Doubts linger in Indonesia over effectiveness of one-day remote work in curbing fuel use

Analysts are calling for longer-term solutions to cushion the impact of rising global oil prices triggered by the Middle East war.

JAKARTA – The Indonesian government’s plan to enforce a mandatory one day of remote work per week for civil servants has drawn scepticism among analysts, who are calling for longer-term solutions to cushion the impact of rising global oil prices triggered by the Middle East war.

The policy is expected to take effect sometime after the extended Islamic holiday Idul Fitri, also known as Hari Raya Aidilfitri in Singapore , with the government also encouraging private companies to follow suit.

It was first floated on March 19 by Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto after a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, with the senior minister describing it as an effort to address the currently skyrocketing global oil prices through “work-hour efficiency”.

Since the US and Israel started a war on Iran in late February, global oil supplies have been disrupted after Tehran blocked the vital Strait of Hormuz, pushing prices to above US$100 per barrel, exceeding the US$70 per barrel assumed in the state budget.

Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa has estimated that remote work could cut fuel consumption by around 20 per cent, although other state officials have dismissed speculations over national fuel shortages.

Home Minister Tito Karnavian said on March 25 that the work-from-home scheme would not disrupt essential public services, noting that Indonesia already went through a more rigorous remote work policy during the Covid-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2022.

“This isn’t our first rodeo. We even had only 25 per cent of (civil servants) at the office during the pandemic, so it’s not something new,” the minister told reporters at the State Palace on March 25 .

The government is still drafting the technical regulations and has yet to decide on the specific day or when the policy will start.

Lingering doubts

The Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR) has since said the policy was a rational short-term response to global energy pressures, deeming it “appropriate”.

However, it also warned that one-day remote work could not be a standalone solution, noting that Indonesia’s fuel consumption is not limited to commuting, but extends to a vast array of logistics, freight transportation and industrial activities.

“This crisis highlights the urgency for Indonesia to accelerate its transition toward a more efficient, renewable and resilient energy system,” IESR chief executive officer Fabby Tumiwa said on March 25 .

Others have been more critical, including the Indonesia Strategic and Economic Action Institution (ISEAI), which warned the plan could cut micro, small and medium enterprises’ (MSMEs) profits by up to 20 per cent.

“It is a ‘lazy’ policy because it simply shifts the burden of energy costs to households and undermines MSMEs in business districts,” ISEAI said in a report on March 24 , adding that public transportation operators and ojol (online motorcycle transport) drivers would bear a greater burden.

The National Federation of Trade Unions president Ristadi said expectations that the policy could achieve 20 per cent fuel savings were “flawed” since civil servants make up only 3.8 per cent of Indonesia’s 146 million person workforce.

Presidential spokesman Prasetyo Hadi and government spokesman Angga Raka Prabowo did not immediately respond to The Jakarta Post’s request for comments.

Ego-driven?

Economist Bhima Yudhistira of the Center of Economic and Law Studies argued that the work-from-home policy reflects the government’s reluctance to adjust major spending programmes, such as the free nutritious meal (MBG) initiative.

He said the free meals programme sidesteps the core issue of limited fiscal space to expand energy subsidies, adding that it is “lacking sense” regarding the degree of crisis the nation is currently facing amid the Middle East war.

“There is a sense of presidential ego that the MBG programme must continue despite the risk of a widening deficit. In fact, if the programme were better targeted to students who actually lack nutrition, part of the budget could be reallocated to control inflation,” Mr Bhima told the Post.

The President has stood firm on maintaining the free meals programme, describing it as a long-term investment for students across the country.

“I am convinced I am on the right path. We have the money. I stake my leadership on it, we will see (the result) in 2029,” Mr Prabowo said in a recent sit-down with journalists and experts at his residence in Hambalang, West Java.

The government has also been exploring other efficiency measures, including potential pay cuts for ministers and lawmakers, as well as reducing their daily use of official vehicles. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK