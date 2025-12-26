Don’t embarrass Malaysia: Minister slams public littering in city centre

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysian minister Nga Kor Ming posted photos of litter-strewn streets, believed to be taken in the Bukit Bintang area.

PETALING JAYA - It is unacceptable for public littering to remain a rampant issue, said Malaysian minister Nga Kor Ming, expressing serious concerns over the state of urban cleanliness.

In a statement on Dec 25 , the Housing and Local Government Minister highlighted the ongoing issue of littering, particularly in city centres and public areas.

“Please stop littering (and) don’t embarrass Malaysia. It is already the 21st century, there is no reason for anyone to simply throw rubbish in public places,” Mr Ng posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“It is so shameful to see such irresponsible behaviour. Don’t blame the (government) when we enforce the law.”

The post included photos of litter-strewn streets, believed to be taken in the Bukit Bintang area.

Mr Nga added that such behaviour is contrary to the nation’s values and poses a significant challenge as Malaysia gears up for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 .

“As Malaysia strides toward becoming a developed nation, maintaining a clean and organised environment is crucial for preserving the country’s image in the eyes of both citizens and tourists,” the statement said.

He added that the effectiveness of efforts by bodies such as the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation and local authorities relied heavily on public cooperation.

According to Mr Nga, stricter enforcement measures would be implemented starting from Jan 1, 2026, with individuals found littering in public areas facing fines of up to RM2,000 (S$635) and a community service order of up to 12 hours.

He also called on the public to respect shared spaces and conduct celebrations and festivities with a strong sense of civic duty by utilising available trash bins and adhering to regulations. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK