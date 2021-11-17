Don't come, Myanmar's parallel government tells foreign tourists

Tan Hui Yee‍ Indochina Bureau Chief In Bangkok 
  • Published
    36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

With barriers to tourism coming down in the region, Myanmar's military junta is also making tentative plans to reopen the country to international air travel early next year. But the country's parallel government has another message for foreign travellers: Don't come.

"The people of Myanmar are being killed, raped, detained and their houses and possessions seized or destroyed. This is not a time for sightseeing," Mr Tin Tun Naing, the National Unity Government's (NUG) minister for planning, finance and investment, told The Straits Times in an interview on Sunday.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 17, 2021, with the headline 'Don't come, Myanmar's parallel government tells foreign tourists'. Subscribe
Topics: 