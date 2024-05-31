Don’t fear the QR code, Johor immigration dept tells those using land checkpoints

JOHOR BAHRU – Those travelling between Johor and Singapore need not worry about the new QR code system for immigration clearance at the two land checkpoints, said the Johor Immigration Department.

Its state acting director Mohd Faizal Shamsudin said although the proof-of-concept period begins on June 1, MBike, existing E-gates and manual counters will still be available for travellers to use.

“The public do not have to panic as they can continue to clear immigration as usual, without having to use the new QR code system.

“Of course, we encourage travellers to register and try out the new system during the proof-of-concept period, but it is not compulsory for them to do so until we announce the deadline date,” he told The Star.

He added that during the proof-of-concept period, the Immigration Department will be testing a few QR code systems for all modes of transportation.

“For a start, those travelling via bus and motorcycle could try out the QR code system at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex CIQ (KSAB) in the Second Link through MyTRIP, which is embedded in the MySejahtera mobile app.

“They have to update their MySejahtera app first. Once they do that, they can link their passport through MyTRIP and generate a QR code, which will then be scanned to clear immigration.

“The QR code will only be valid for 30 seconds as part of its security feature. If they miss it, they have to generate a new one,” he said, adding that users are also not allowed to screenshot the QR code generated.